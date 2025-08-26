Muscat — The Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) has pushed past the 5,000-point mark, a psychological threshold that says as much about sentiment as it does about numbers.

In a post on social media, MSX Chairman Mohammed Al Ardhi called the move a turning point, reflecting “rising trust in the reform agenda, deeper market liquidity and stronger appeal for investors at home and across the region.” He added that the momentum reinforces Oman’s economic transformation story and supports wider global integration.

The climb caps weeks of steady buying as investors respond to ongoing reforms, clearer earnings visibility and a more active capital-markets agenda. Traders say the 5,000 line is a confidence marker: it gives retail investors a simple signal that the market is building depth, while institutions see improving liquidity and governance as reasons to keep allocating to Oman.

Market watchers note that policy continuity under Vision 2040, alongside disciplined public finances, has helped create a more predictable backdrop for listings and debt issuance. Oil prices and global rates will remain swing factors, but participants see the index’s new level as a platform rather than a peak.

For now, the takeaway is straightforward: confidence is compounding, and MSX has a number to prove it.

