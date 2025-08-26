Muscat: The Muscat International Airport sees a substantial jump in the number of tranist passengers in the first seven months of 2025.

According to the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), the number of transit passengers using Oman's main airport increased by 340.2 percent to 64,025 by the end of

July 2025 saw 14,543, compared to 14,543 during the same period last year.

Overall, the Muscat International Airport handled 6,775,367 passengers this year compared to

6,947,800 during the same period last year.

The number of domestic passengers using the airport also increased from 621,955 in 2024

to 677,837 in 2025. Overall, the airport handled 7,453,204 passengers in the first seven months of 2025.

The Sultanate of Oman also allows airlines to get a transit visa for passengers on flights passing through Oman, valid for up to 72 hours. The transit visa costs RO5. All passengers' passports must be valid for no less than 6 months and the applicant must be the airline company.

It may be noted that Middle Eastern carriers saw a 0.4 percent year-on-year decrease in demand. Capacity increased 1.1% year-on-year, and the load factor was 78.7% (-1.2 ppt compared to June 2024). Military conflict particularly impacted traffic on routes to North America (-7.0% year-on-year) and Europe (-4.4% year-on-year).

Oman Airports Company recently said that it has been focusing on the commercial aspect of the business by attracting new airlines and positioning Muscat International Airport as a hub for other airlines, which will increase our revenues through the existing facilities.

it may be noted that both the airlines based in the Sultanate of Oman, Oman Air and SalamAir, connect travellers from Asia (especially the Indian subcontinent) with several countries in the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

