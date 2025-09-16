The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning convened a meeting with Their Highnesses, Excellencies and governors to review action plans and discuss priorities across the housing and urban planning sectors.

The session provided a platform for direct dialogue between the ministry and governorates, reflecting a strategic focus on achieving Oman Vision 2040 objectives, including balanced development, sustainable urban growth, and citizens’ well-being.

Key progress updates were shared, including digital transformation initiatives aimed at streamlining procedures and improving access to housing services.

The National Addressing System, designed to standardise location and address identification, was highlighted as a critical project supporting multiple sectors nationwide.

Governors were briefed on comprehensive structural plans guiding urban expansion and equitable service distribution. The updated Omani Building Requirements Manual, setting unified standards for construction quality, safety, and sustainability, was also discussed.

The meeting focused on new real estate laws, particularly the Real Estate Regulation Law and the Real Estate Registry Law, expected to unify the legal framework, enhance transparency and boost investor confidence in the sector.

Updates on housing projects, including the ‘Sorouh’ initiative providing integrated housing solutions for Omani families, and housing land distribution plans ensuring equity across governorates, were presented. Challenges related to illegal land holdings were also addressed, with the ministry reaffirming its commitment to fair and efficient land use.

A key feature of the session was governors’ assessments of the ministry’s services, reflecting a shift toward performance evaluation based on service quality and citizen satisfaction. Insights gained will guide efforts to strengthen governance and improve operational efficiency.

The ministry emphasised that urban development extends beyond housing, encompassing the creation of livable communities, support for economic activity and positioning Oman as an attractive destination for investment and talent.

Through these engagements, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning reaffirms its role as a driver of national transformation, delivering urban and housing solutions that meet local needs while contributing to the overarching goals of Oman Vision 2040.

