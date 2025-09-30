The Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion (MOCIIP) has called on all licensed establishments in the precious metals and precious stones trade sector to immediately appoint an employee responsible for compliance with the requirements of the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Law.

The ministry emphasized that this measure is mandatory and is part of national efforts to enhance oversight of the sector and adherence to relevant international standards, warning of legal consequences in the event of non-compliance.

The Ministry requested establishments to send the data of the appointed employee to the email address: aml@tejarah.gov.om , noting that the Anti-Money Laundering Department can be contacted via the numbers (22642069 / 92749067) for any inquiries.

