Muscat – The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) has announced the cancellation of 35,778 commercial registrations that had either expired or ceased operations.

The move is part of its ongoing efforts to regulate the market and ensure that only active, functioning businesses are officially listed in the country.

The cancellations, which are part of the second phase of a comprehensive review, specifically targeted businesses registered between 2000 and 2020. However, the review does not include joint-stock companies or sole proprietorships.

Dr Mohammed bin Salim al Hashimi, Director of the Commercial Establishments Control Department, said that these actions are essential for maintaining accurate market data and statistics. “These steps are crucial in regulating the market and providing data that reflects the actual status of active businesses in Oman,” he said.

For businesses that have been inactive since 2021, the ministry has introduced a form in collaboration with the Royal Oman Police and the Tax Authority, allowing company partners to cancel their registrations after confirming the business has no pending obligations.

In the first stage of this review, the ministry had already cancelled 3,415 commercial registrations of companies that ceased operations between 1970 and 1999.

