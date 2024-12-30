Muscat: The Ministry of Health will launch the National Survey for Non-Communicable Diseases on Sunday, which will be conducted across all governorates of the Sultanate of Oman.

The survey will target citizens and residents aged 15 years and above and will be carried out in two phases.

The Ministry of Health relies on the trust and cooperation of citizens and residents for the success of this national project, which will benefit everyone by enhancing the health of current and future generations.

The ministry also urges the public not to heed to rumours to the health teams conducting the survey and requested them to seek accurate information from official sources.

