Muscat: His Excellency the Minister of Labour confirms that the Sultanate of Oman's Ministry of Labour aims to provide a minimum of 35,000 job opportunities for the year 2023.

His Excellency Mahad Ba’awin, Minister of Labour, confirmed that the Ministry aims to provide 35,000 job opportunities during the year 2023 at least, through two initiatives. The first is recruitment and replacement, including 8 percent in the professions of managers, specialists and technicians, and imposing the general education diploma level in the generalised professions and others. The second initiative is through rehabilitation and training.

The Ministry of Labour has implemented more than 2,000 training workshops in building career plans for more than 130,000 employees, provided by 565 trainers from the units of the state's administrative apparatus.

His Excellency, the Minister of Labour, stated that in 2022, the ministry aimed to provide 35,000 job opportunities, and 45,000 job opportunities were provided in the two sectors, in addition to more than 35,000 people who had previously worked (rotation).

He also pointed out that the total beneficiaries of the job security benefit amounted to 13,453 people, and there are a number of reasons for termination of service, one of which is the termination of the project, and the number of this category reached about 9,000 people, and another is the end of the contract period, and the number of this category is about 3,000 people.

This came during a review by His Excellency Dr. Mahad bin Saeed Baw’ain, Minister of Labour, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at the annual conference of the Ministry of Labour 2023, the targeted performance indicators of the ministry during the year 2023.

