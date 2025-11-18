Muscat – The Ministry of Energy and Minerals (MEM) on Monday signed an addendum to the Exploration and Production Sharing Agreement (EPSA) for Block 5 in Al Dhahirah Governorate, operated by Daleel Petroleum.

The agreement was signed by H E Salim Nasser al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals; Mohammed Ali al Barwani, Chairman of Mazoon PetroGas SAOC; and Wang Juihai, Vice Chairman of Mazoon PetroGas Limited.

The move is part of MEM’s ongoing efforts to maintain oil and gas production levels and increase future reserves. It supports the ministry’s mission to develop and regulate the energy and minerals sectors, ensuring the optimal use of national resources while upholding high standards of health, safety, and environmental protection.

The addendum introduces incentives to raise production by developing existing fields and continuing exploration using the latest technologies. It also includes a commitment to intensify drilling and enhance production, aligning with MEM’s vision of efficiently developing energy resources to support the national economy.

Daleel Petroleum is recognised as one of the leading companies in the efficient management of oil fields, demonstrated by its success in reducing operating costs while increasing production. The company has achieved an Omanization rate of 98%, reflecting its strong commitment to supporting local content through the development of national talent and the empowerment of small and medium-sized enterprises.

In terms of social responsibility, the company has invested more than RO4mn over the past five years in projects that benefit the local community.

