Muscat – Oman Minerals Development Company (OMDCO), in partnership with the Geoscience Consulting Centre, has commenced production at the Mahout Silica Sands Project in Al Wusta governorate’s F51 concession area. Covering approximately 5 sq km, the project holds proven reserves of around 47 million tons of silica sand.

The initial production phase targets 100,000 tons annually with a purity exceeding 98%, supplying raw silica to local and regional markets and reducing reliance on imports. Future plans include primary processing to produce value-added materials for industries such as semiconductors, glass, chemicals, and metallurgy, strengthening Oman’s industrial capabilities.

Engineer Matar bin Salem Al Badi, CEO of OMDCO, highlighted the project’s strategic role in supporting the national economy, empowering Omani companies, and promoting sustainable private sector growth. Dr Mohammed bin Hilal Al Kindi, CEO of the Geoscience Consulting Centre, emphasised the project’s potential for industrial innovation and long-term economic returns.

The project reflects Oman’s commitment to strategic partnerships, resource development, and advancing value-added industrial chains.

