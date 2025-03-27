Muscat – Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR) has announced two investment opportunities covering 200 acres in Buraimi in cooperation with Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning to strengthen the sultanate’s food security.

An official from MAFWR said the first site, a 100-acre plot in Al Sunaynah, is designated for local cattle farming, meat production and fodder cultivation. The second, also in Al Sunaynah, offers another 100 acres for goat and sheep farming, along with meat production and fodder cultivation. These opportunities aim to support farmers, increase national income and generate employment.

Meanwhile, the first meeting of MAFWR’s main committee overseeing an electronic census (Ta’dad) of agriculture, fisheries and water resources was held last week. The meeting reviewed implementation plan, key findings and objectives of the project.

H E Dr Saud bin Hamoud al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, highlighted the project’s role in improving data collection across these sectors to enhance planning and ensure accurate, comprehensive information. He commended authorities and institutions for supporting this national project.

Discussions included development of a questionnaire to streamline data collection from farmers, livestock breeders, fishermen and private sector stakeholders. Proposals were also made to incorporate modern technologies to simplify registration and data gathering.

H E Dr Saud underscored the importance of updating statistics on farmers, livestock breeders and fisheries workers to assess their contribution to Oman’s food security system. The data, he said, would be crucial for the ministry in shaping policies and for National Centre for Statistics and Information.

