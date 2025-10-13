Dhank – Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR) has announced the launch of two new investment projects in Dhank, aimed at strengthening Oman’s food security and achieving greater self-sufficiency in onion production – one of the country’s key strategic crops.

Ali bin Sulaiman al Mandhari, Director General of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources in Dhahirah, said the initiative falls under the ministry’s ongoing efforts to empower the private sector and attract agricultural investments in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

“The first project, funded by the Agricultural and Fisheries Development Fund, covers an area of 1,000 acres. Preparations are underway to implement the second, spanning 600 acres, during the current farming season,” Mandhari told Muscat Daily.

He noted that these projects will significantly enhance domestic onion production, reducing dependency on imports and ensuring greater market stability. “This marks a qualitative leap compared to previous years, when cultivation was confined to small-scale farmers in limited areas,” he said.

According to Mandhari, MAFWR is committed to providing technical and advisory support to both farmers and investors, encouraging the adoption of modern agricultural technologies to boost productivity and improve economic returns.

He added that onion farming is particularly suited to Dhahirah’s environment, as the crop requires relatively less water. “This makes it ideal for sustainable cultivation, while ensuring a consistent supply of high-quality local produce to the market,” he explained.

Investor Adel Nasser al Hasani, who is participating in one of the Dhank projects, described onion farming as “a promising and profitable” venture.

“One acre can produce around 15 tonnes of onions,” Hasani said. “The technical guidance from the ministry’s specialists, coupled with the favourable climate in Dhahirah, are key elements for the projects’ success. The harvest typically runs from March to April.”

Latest figures from the National Centre for Statistics and Information show that Oman produced 17,393 tonnes of onions in 2024 from 1,214 acres. The sultanate imported 105,866 tonnes last year, highlighting the importance of such projects in closing the production gap and enhancing national food security.

