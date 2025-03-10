Muscat: Authorities have intensified efforts to monitor market conditions during Ramadan, focusing on availability and quality of essential goods.

As part of these measures, Salim Ali Salim al Hakmani, Chairman of Consumer Protection Authority (CPA), and H E Dr Ahmed Nasser al Bakri, Undersecretary for Agriculture in Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, visited Silal Fruit and Vegetable Central Market last week.

The visit aimed to assess product quality, ensure fair pricing and verify compliance with regulations. It was part of a series of joint initiatives between CPA and the ministry to enhance consumer protection and uphold market transparency.

CPA stated that it remains committed to safeguarding consumer rights through ongoing collaboration with government institutions. ‘By ensuring fair practices, we aim to enhance consumer confidence and contribute to economic stability.’

