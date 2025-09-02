MUSCAT: The Ministry of Energy and Minerals has invited local and international companies to bid for investment opportunities across four mining concession areas. The new acreage is part of the Ministry’s 2025 Mining Licensing Round aimed at growing the sector’s contribution to the Omani economy.

The Ministry said the four sites, each with promising geological potential, are distributed across several governorates:

• Block D-11 (Al Buraimi Governorate) — 1,084 km² with early indicators of copper, gold, silver and chromite, in addition to basalt and gabbro.

• Block E-22 (Al Sharqiyah North Governorate) — 810 km² with preliminary signs of copper, gold, silver and chromite, alongside basalt and gabbro.

• Block B-14 (Al Batinah South Governorate) — the largest at 2,673 km², with data indicating copper, gold, silver and chromite, plus industrial rocks such as basalt and gabbro.

• Block H-51 (Al Wusta Governorate) — 4,181 km² with indicators for industrial minerals including silica, salt and kaolin.

The licensing round underlines the Ministry’s continued work to enable sustainable investment and maximise the value of the Sultanate of Oman’s mineral wealth by providing a transparent, competitive and well-regulated environment — supporting income diversification and stronger in-country value from mining.

