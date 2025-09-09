MUSCAT - The Sultanate of Oman has signed an agreement with the International Data Center Authority (IDCA) on developing and expanding its Digital Economy and helping the country build the Oman Digital Triangle.

The agreement comes after months of multilateral and bilateral talks between IDCA and the relevant key government entities including the Ministry of Energy and Minerals and Ministry of Economy.

Under this national agreement, IDCA’s scope is to devise and launch the National Digital Infrastructure Road map, establish the National Digital Infrastructure Standards, the National Digital Infrastructure Education and the Oman Digital Triangle (ODT), the first of its kind anywhere in the world for a highly interconnected three digital hubs and AI super-clusters. ODT will provide the GW-scale capacities for data centre builds, the connectivity and the human capital necessary to operate mainly AI data centres and super-clusters through the geographical diversity and resilience that can be provided across the nation for AI Cloud providers.

Eng Said bin Hamoud al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, stated “Through this partnership with IDCA, Oman is prepared to meet the ever-growing global demand for AI and data centre solutions in the most robust and dynamic way. We warmly invite leading AI, data centre and cloud providers from around the world to participate in the largest AI digital hub project globally”.

Dr Ali bin Amer al Shaithani, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology for Communications and Information Technology, commented, “Oman’s collaboration with IDCA reflects our confidence in their expertise. By launching the Oman Digital Triangle, Oman will become the first nation not only in the region but globally to systematically align strategy, policy and knowledge while building a cutting-edge digital ecosystem. We are excited to welcome all builders and operators to contribute to this pioneering project”.

IDCA Chairman & CEO stated, “Data thrives in an environment of trust and peace. Oman, often regarded as the Switzerland of the Middle East, is uniquely positioned to leverage decades of national stability to accelerate its digital economy. Coupled with a diverse terrain and talented workforce, this collaboration allows us to bring IDCA’s expertise to ensure Oman’s digital ecosystem sets a benchmark for the world”.

Buddy Rizer, Chief Digital Hub Development Officer at IDCA, added, “Having spent 18 years building the world’s largest digital hub in Loudoun County, Virginia, I understand the value of IDCA’s engagement with nations. Bringing this experience to Oman to establish three national digital hubs and foster AI super-clusters is an exciting opportunity to help shape the future of global data centre cities”.

The signing between the Sultanate of Oman and the International Data Centre Authority (IDCA), making IDCA responsible for the expansion of the digital economy and specification of everything digital across the nation, is predicted to spark a viral development of AI data centres and expansion of the nation’s electrical and connectivity’s grids to meet the anticipated demand.

This strategic partnership between MoTCIT and IDCA is expected to introduce the world’s most advanced AI, digital economy, data centre and cloud practices nationwide, offering unparalleled opportunities for investors, builders and operators. The partnership is projected to catalyse AI data centre development and expand Oman’s electricity and connectivity networks to meet future demands.

International Data Center Authority (IDCA) is the global digital economy think tank that works with nations to create AI policies, Digital Hubs and Digital Economies through the standardisation of the approach, selection, design, feasibility, operation; and various processes and methodologies of digital infrastructure and related processes and systems.

