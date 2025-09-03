SALALAH: The 'Govern It Smartly' Hackathon kicked off on Monday, September 1, at the Sultan Qaboos Youth Complex for Culture and Recreation in Salalah.

The 48-hour event is organised by the State Financial and Administrative Audit Authority, in cooperation with Dhofar Municipality, bringing together young innovators and digital enthusiasts to design smart solutions that strengthen governance and transparency in investment management across the governorates.

The launch ceremony was held under the auspices of Zahra bint Mohammed Redha al Lawatiyah, Deputy Chairman for Audit of Authorities, Investments, and Companies, in the presence of Dr Ahmed bin Mohsin al Ghassani, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality.

Al Lawati, in her speech, emphasised the importance of fostering innovation in governance and harnessing youth potential to develop digital solutions that consolidate transparency and efficiency in managing local investments.

'Govern It Smartly' Hackathon kicked off in Salalah on Monday

Aligned with the Royal Directives and Oman Vision 2040, as well as the System of Governorates (Royal Decree No 36/2022), the hackathon seeks to advance economic decentralisation, promote accountability and transform winning projects into practical, sustainable solutions. It also aims to reinforce the country’s global standing in governance, local administration and community participation.

A number of youth teams from diverse fields - technology, management, and finance - are competing in the hackathon. Participants expressed enthusiasm to showcase innovations that enhance investment management and described the platform as an inspiring opportunity to exchange expertise and sharpen skills in digital transformation and entrepreneurship.

Throughout the event, teams will be guided by carefully selected mentors and evaluated by experts using transparent criteria, ensuring a fair, competitive environment.

The process is designed to help participants refine their ideas into implementable solutions that deliver lasting impact on governance and development.



2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).