Salalah – Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR) has reiterated its ongoing efforts to promote turmeric farming in Dhofar following recent discussions on social media, highlighting its initiatives to support local farmers and enhance production.

In the last three years, turmeric cultivation in Dhofar has seen notable growth with total production of 136 tonnes. In collaboration with Nakheel Oman Development Company, MAFWR has facilitated purchase of the entire turmeric crop from farmers, ensuring market stability and fair returns. Additionally, farmers have received modern irrigation tools, high-quality turmeric seeds and packaging materials under the ministry’s support programme.

MAFWR recently launched a turmeric farming project focused on expanding cultivation to new areas.

During the first phase of MAFWR’s efforts, 60 farmers from 12 villages in Salalah, Taqah, Dhalkhut and Rakhyut cultivated turmeric in over half a hectare of land, producing six tonnes of organic turmeric. The second phase has since expanded to include 55 farmers from 25 villages, increasing cultivation to 1.6 hectares.

To support the farmers, the ministry has distributed turmeric roots, provided modern irrigation systems, and deployed agricultural teams to offer technical guidance and monitor cultivation practices. The turmeric growing season in Dhofar begins in June and lasts six to eight months, with the second phase expected to yield approximately 25 tonnes of fresh turmeric.

The ministry has also organised training workshops and promotional exhibitions to enhance market visibility and strengthen farmers’ skills. These efforts align with Oman’s broader agricultural strategy, focusing on diversification, food self-sufficiency, and establishing a genetic bank for turmeric.

Through these initiatives, MAFWR reiterated its commitment to empowering local farmers, boosting agricultural production, and contributing to Oman’s food security.

