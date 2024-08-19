Duqm – The Duqm Materials Market, one of the major projects in the China-Oman Industrial Park in Duqm which is dedicated to light and medium industries, was inaugurated on Sunday at the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD).

The project has been established on an area of 32,000 sqm with an investment of RO7.5mn. It has been jointly developed between Oman Wanfang, developer and operator of the China – Oman industrial Park in Duqm, Al Thabet Holding Company and Duqm Development Company.

The Duqm Materials Market offers a wide range of products, including building materials, electrical appliances, luxury goods, and Chinese automobiles. The market is also equipped with several manufacturing workshops, enabling companies to produce their goods on-site.

Su Wei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Duqm Materials Market Company and representative of the Chinese company Wanfang in Oman, said that the Duqm Materials Market project will open new horizons for cooperation between Chinese and Omani businesses. He emphasised that the market will strengthen the existing partnership between the two nations and facilitate a greater presence of Chinese products in Oman.

Wei expressed his hope that the market will foster a broader partnership, extending beyond retail to include manufacturing and exports, leveraging Duqm’s potential as a global trading hub through its strategic location on international shipping routes and the Port of Duqm.

In a press statement, Su Wei also highlighted the interest of Chinese businessmen in entering new markets, noting that 30 representatives of Chinese companies attended the opening to learn about the project and explore the opportunities available in the Duqm Special Economic Zone. These representatives showcased a wide range of Chinese products.

Ali bin Mohammed al Lawati, Operations Manager at Duqm Materials Market, said that the market provides excellent space for both local and international companies to launch their businesses in the region and expand globally. He cited the market’s strategic location, overlooking major global trade routes, as a key factor that will enhance the import and export of products to and from Oman.

Lawati added that Duqm Materials Market aims to attract Chinese companies to establish factories for light and medium industries within the market, utilising its facilities for storage and direct sales. The project also seeks to bolster the import-export sector and draw both international and local companies to take advantage of its capabilities.

Mahmoud al Jardani, Business Development Manager at Duqm Development Company, described the market as one of the largest retail projects in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm. He noted that the market will attract local and international companies, benefiting from the project’s facilities, which were designed according to the highest standards under the direct supervision of Duqm Development Company.

Jardani added that the market offers comprehensive services to support business ventures, and its proximity – about 10 km – from Duqm Port will facilitate the importation of materials and streamline exports to various global destinations.

The Duqm Materials Market features a main exhibition hall spanning 16,000 sqm, a secondary exhibition hall of 2,500 sqm, four warehouses of 1,200 sqm each, and six workshops with a total area of 6,700 sqm.

The market is equipped with numerous facilities to meet the needs of traders and consumers, including paved roads leading to and from the project, ample parking spaces, multiple entrances and exits for smooth traffic flow, elevators, escalators, an air conditioning system, a fire-fighting system, and a security system monitored by surveillance cameras. The market was constructed according to the Omani-British building standards, using high-quality materials.

