Nizwa – Dakhliyah is advancing its comprehensive development agenda with new investments exceeding RO4.7mn, reinforcing Oman Vision 2040’s goal of balanced regional growth. On Tuesday, the governorate will sign several development, service and investment contracts to build sustainable and thriving communities.

The initiatives span tourism, public services, infrastructure and digital transformation, aiming to improve residents’ quality of life while attracting visitors.

Among the key projects is the Jabal Shams Front (Grand Canyon) initiative in Al Hamra, designed to improve accessibility, develop eco-tourism facilities and attract local and international tourists. Another major project – Al Jabal al Sharqi Oasis – focuses on preserving natural heritage while creating community-focused tourism opportunities.

Simultaneously, upgrades to internal roads in Al Qabidhia in Bahla will enhance connectivity, reduce travel time and support businesses.

On Monday, the governorate also reviewed the key features of its strategic development plan for 2026–2030, part of ongoing efforts to establish a clear vision for Dakhliyah’s future development in line with Oman Vision 2040.

The discussions were chaired by Sheikh Hilal bin Said al Hajri, Governor of Dakhliyah, who stressed that preparing the new strategic plan reflects a knowledge-based and participatory approach. He noted that involving various segments of society ensures the inclusiveness of the vision and aligns it with community needs.

Hajri said the plan will focus on translating Oman Vision 2040 objectives into practical programmes and projects, with particular attention to tourism, industry, education and innovation. It will also feature implementation and monitoring mechanisms, along with measurable performance indicators.

He added that these efforts reflect the governorate’s commitment to promoting balanced and sustainable development, ensuring local communities benefit from economic and social growth opportunities across multiple sectors.

