MUSCAT - Asyad Drydock, wholly owned by Asyad Group – Oman’s integrated global logistics provider — plans to invest in a second floating dock as part of its strategy to expand its capacity for the maintenance and repair of small and mid-size vessels at its world-class facility in the Port of Duqm.

According to Dr Abdulsalam Omar al Rabbani, Chief Operating Officer – Asyad Drydock, the new floating dock will be larger than the existing Panamax-size facility, which was acquired and commissioned at Al Duqm two years ago.

Speaking at the Duqm Economic Forum 2025, held in the Special Economic Zone last week, Dr Al Rabbani noted that the new facility is part of continuous annual investments averaging around RO 4–5 million, aimed at modernising, expanding, and optimising the yard’s capabilities to handle all types of maritime vessels and craft calling at Duqm for drydocking and repair.

In 2023, Asyad Drydock commissioned a floating dock designed to handle vessels ranging from 50,000 to 80,000 DWT, a category that represents a significant portion of global maritime traffic. Its addition boosted the yard’s overall capacity by about 20 per cent, enabling it to service roughly 40 additional ships per year and raising its total annual repair capacity to around 240 vessels.

“Asyad Drydock is the second-largest facility of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa”, Dr Al Rabbani stated. “Alongside our ability to accommodate some of the world’s largest ships, we operate as a one-stop shop capable of undertaking all types of ship repairs, onboard fabrication, and related services. Our annual capital expenditure of around RO 4–5 million helps strengthen our technical capabilities and enhance overall efficiency.”

At the same time, the yard is placing greater emphasis on adopting greener solutions to align its operations with international environmental standards and Net Zero objectives. Asyad Drydock, for instance, specialises in the installation of exhaust gas scrubbers, which remove sulfur oxides and other pollutants from ships’ exhaust emissions. It also installs ballast water management systems compliant with IMO regulations, while robotic blasting and painting technologies are used to minimise the environmental footprint of repair activities.

“These initiatives ensure that repair work is carried out safely while delivering superior quality and craftsmanship—key factors that enhance customer satisfaction, loyalty, and price competitiveness”, he added.

