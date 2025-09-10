Muscat – Oman’s aquaculture industry is scaling up with 22 projects in 2025 valued at more than RO1bn, compared to 19 projects worth RO841mn last year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR).

The announcement came on Monday during the two-day Aquainvest Sultanate of Oman Forum in Muscat inaugurated by H E Ali bin Mohammed al Abri, Undersecretary for Water Resources in the ministry.

The projects cover a range of species including sea bream, whiteleg shrimp and Omani abalone, and integrated freshwater systems.

Dr Abdulaziz bin Saeed al Marzouqi, Director General of Fisheries Development, said aquaculture is one of the world’s fastest-growing food sectors, expanding at nearly 9% annually. “Global production surpassed 94mn tonnes in 2022, supplying more than half of the fish consumed worldwide for the first time. By 2030, production will need to exceed 130mn tonnes a year,” he said.

“In Oman, aquaculture receives exceptional attention. Production in 2023 exceeded 5,000 tonnes, valued at RO11.5mn, and rose to 5,500 tonnes in 2024 worth over RO12.5mn,” Marzouqi added. “These results reflect confidence in Oman’s investment climate, supported by its natural resources and a robust legislative framework.”

He noted that MAFWR has worked to attract investors by developing infrastructure, simplifying procedures and backing scientific research and modern farming technologies. Expanding aquaculture is a priority under Oman Vision 2040, aimed at boosting food security, creating jobs and diversifying the economy.

The two-day forum drew aquaculture companies, potential investors, banks and international organisations, including the Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Aquaculture Society. Day 1 featured sessions on market trends and global demand, while Day 2 focused on governance, investment promotion and lessons from Chile’s aquaculture sector.

Some of the aquaculture projects already operating include rock oyster farms in Masirah, sea bream farms in Quriyat, Musandam and Seeb, abalone in Mirbat, shrimp in Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan, and freshwater aquaculture in Khabourah and Barka.

Oman’s marine environment supports more than 15 farmed species – shrimp, prawns, abalone, oysters, seabream, salmon, tuna, tilapia and carp. Officials said this diversity enhances the sultanate’s prospects as a regional hub for aquaculture investment.

