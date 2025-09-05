Muscat – The 7th Staff Talks between the Indian Navy and the Royal Navy of Oman were successfully concluded in Muscat, underscoring the strong and enduring maritime partnership between the two nations.

The talks were co-chaired by Commodore Kartik Srimal, Commodore (Foreign Cooperation) of the Indian Navy, and Commodore Abdullah Sultan Mohammad al Jabri, Director General of Operations and Plans at the Royal Navy of Oman.

Discussions focused on advancing operational and training exchanges, strengthening cooperation in maritime security operations, and enhancing collaboration across the wider maritime domain.

The meeting reflected the commitment of both navies to deepen cooperation and maintain security and stability in regional and international waters, while also fostering mutual understanding and trust through continuous engagement.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

