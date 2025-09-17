Muscat – Oman Airports has announced a robust rebound in air traffic during Dhofar Khareef 2025 from June to August. The growth was fuelled by rising demand for travel to Dhofar, renowned for its natural beauty, temperate climate, and vibrant calendar of cultural and entertainment events.

Salalah Airport recorded a 13.2% year-on-year increase in passenger numbers, with a total of 562,561 passengers handled over the three-month period, compared to 496,936 in 2024. Aircraft movement rose 10% to 3,409 flights, up from 3,105 flights last year.

Oman Airports attributed the surge to coordinated efforts to strengthen Salalah Airport’s role as a key gateway to the region.

Suhar Airport also witnessed impressive growth with an 80% jump in passenger traffic between July and August 2025. Passenger numbers rose from 6,495 in July to 11,691 in August.

As part of initiatives to enhance the passenger experience, Salalah Airport introduced several new services this season. These included a drive-through check-in service (from July 15 to September 15), allowing passengers to complete travel procedures from the comfort of their vehicles. In addition, the Maraheb service by Transom offered early check-in, baggage drop-off and home registration services. Self-service kiosks were also rolled out to provide faster, more flexible check-in options for travellers.

In an effort to further engage travellers and residents, Oman Airports hosted a FIFA e-tournament at the cargo terminal in Salalah. The event engaged youth and e-sports enthusiasts in a dynamic and competitive setting.

Salalah Airport also welcomed new international seasonal connections. Saudi Airlines commenced operations to Salalah, while Fly Baghdad and Iraqi Airways operated charter flights from Basra and Baghdad, respectively.

Oman Airports reaffirmed its commitment to providing a seamless, hospitable and sustainable travel experience, in alignment with Oman’s national tourism objectives and Vision 2040.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

