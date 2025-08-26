Oman Air has announced an exclusive 3-day sale to travel across the GCC for RO 29.

The offer covers the airline’s regional network, which includes Dubai, Doha, Bahrain, Kuwait, Riyadh, Jeddah, and more!

Whether it’s a quick escape or a leisurely getaway, Oman Air has made regional travel even more accessible and affordable without compromising on quality. Guests can enjoy award-winning comfort, premium meals and amenities, world-class in-flight entertainment, and Oman Air’s signature hospitality, all included in the price of the ticket.

Mike Rutter, Oman Air’s Chief Commercial Officer, said, “Our latest promotion is designed to make flying even more comfortable and convenient. We want our guests to be able to travel where they want to go at a price that fits their budget, without having to compromise on the experience.

The offer does not include interline or codeshare flights.

