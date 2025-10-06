Three agricultural cities are currently in the pipeline with the aim of achieving self-sufficiency and boosting national production, according to Dr Masoud bin Suleiman al Azri, Director-General of Agricultural and Fisheries Marketing at the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources.

Speaking to the Observer on the sidelines of the 2025 Food Security Laboratory, Al Azri stated that a 35-square-kilometre plot of land has been identified in Saham for the Agriculture City project. He mentioned that the feasibility study for this project will be completed by the end of the year. These cities are expected to be significant milestones in the new Renaissance period, boosting national income, providing employment opportunities for local youth, and attracting more investments.

" In Saham, we have a 35-square-kilometre Agriculture City, and the study report will be ready by the end of this year in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing. We are working together to implement this project, which will incorporate agriculture, industry and housing in one location. These cities will help Oman achieve food self-sufficiency, reduce imports, increase exports to other countries and enhance employment opportunities in line with Vision 2040," Dr Al Azri added.

The total investments in the agriculture, fisheries and water resources sectors are estimated to be 400 projects with a total value of RO 1.7 billion across all three sectors, according to the feasibility study. Some of these projects are already operational. Dr Al Azri also mentioned that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in agriculture is increasing, with many investors from other countries showing interest.

The opening ceremony of the Food Securities Lab was held under the auspices of Dr Saud bin Hamoud al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources. The two-week event involves experts from both government and private sectors sharing their knowledge as part of ongoing efforts to enhance the food security system and achieve the goals of Oman Vision 2040.

Asma al Hinai, Manager of the Vision 2040 office at the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, explained that the Lab is focusing on five pillars: attracting more investment opportunities, addressing issues in current projects, ensuring sustainability, including finance and insurance, digitisation and the digital economy in agriculture, food security, strategic vision and human resources in the sector. Additionally, projects are being revised to support farmers and fishermen.

Regarding the Public-Private Partnership, Ameen Mohammed, Managing Director of SeaPride LLC, stated that the private sector has received strong support from the government, with streamlined documentation processes and increased business opportunities in Oman. Fisheries play a key role in Oman Vision 2040, with a focus on value addition, regulatory measures such as minimum catch requirements, and diversification into aquaculture. Mohammed emphasised the importance of aquaculture in providing essential proteins, highlighting Oman’s stable weather conditions and vast available lands as attractive features for potential investors.

