Muscat – The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning today signed more than 35 development and partnership agreements for the Sultan Haitham City (SHC) project, in its first phase (2024-2030).

The agreements also covered the implementation of projects for future cities, housing and urban planning.

The contracts, to the tune of RO1bn, were signed with strategic partners at the Royal Opera House under the auspices of H H Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth.

The agreements deal with engineering consulting services, real estate development, technical cooperation and the handing over of new sites in the SHC, in addition to layout projects, design of future cities and the preparation of a detailed plan and engineering designs for the “Al Khuwair Downtown” housing project.

The SHC First Phase covers an area of more than 5mn square metres (sqm) and it is designed to accommodate more than 39,000 people who will reside in more than 7,000 housing units. The construction area will occupy more than 3mn sqm. To this effect, multiple agreements were signed, including 9 consultancy service contracts, 8 real estate development agreements, a technical cooperation agreement and 10 new site design and delivery agreements.

The first phase of the city will include the establishment of a central park, along the wadi, on an area of more than 1mn sqm, the National Centre for Women and Children’s Health, a referral hospital, the buildings of Oman Medical Specialty Board, the Higher Institute of Health Sciences and Oman Health College on an area of 1mn sqm and a government university, to be set up on an area of more than 299,000 sqm, the College of Advanced Technology, a Youth Centre on an area of 20,000 sqm, a Rehabilitation Centre for People with Special Needs, a complex of government schools that accommodate more than 6,900 students, an international private school, a police station on an area of more than 10,000 sqm, a civil defense centre on an area of more than 8,000 sqm, a national centre for craft industries on an area of 10,000 sqm and four health centres on an area of more than 63,000 sqm.

Agreements were also signed with a number of international consultants for engineering services at Sultan Haitham City. These agreements deal with initial designs for a number of basic centres in the SHC, including an one for the complex of public school. The agreement was inked with Kohler Architects.

Agreements were also signed with partners from local and international real estate developers to develop 8 residential neighborhoods in Sultan Haitham City, with an investment value of more than RO 1 billion. The neighborhoods will cover a total area more than 2.2mn square metres, to house more than 6,000 residential units. These will be completed in a period of 6 years.

To support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) at the Sultan Haitham City project, an agreement was signed with a limited liability company to develop part of Neighborhood No. 6 that exceeds more than 33,000 sqm and will include about 45 residential units, of which 100 percent will be dedicated to Omani ownership.

An agreement was signed with Tibiaan Real Estate Company to develop Neighborhood No. 6A, on an area of more than 58,000 sqm that includes about 116 residential units.

An agreement was signed with Edraak Development Company to develop the neighborhood 12D on an area of 56,000 sqm to include about 339 residential units.

An agreement was signed with Amana Real Estate Development Company to develop neighborhood No. 13A on an area of 86,000 sqm that will include about 278 residential units.

An agreement was signed with Rumman International Company to develop neighborhood No. 12 A and B on an area of more than 378,000 sqm to include about 1,001 residential units.

An agreement was signed with Al Ahly Real Estate Development Company to develop neighborhood No. 12 E and F on an area of 275,000 sqm to include approximately 1,919 residential units.

An agreement was signed with Muscat National Development and Investment Company (ASAS) to develop neighborhood 8 on an area of 368,000 sqm to include approximately 1,333 residential units.

An agreement was signed with Al-Abrar Real Estate Company to develop neighborhood 10 on an area of 770,000 sqm to include about 1,644 residential units.

A technical cooperation agreement was signed to provide stations for electric vehicles. It includes offering special discounts to residents of Sultan Haitham City. It was signed with Premium Motors (Al Mutamayza Motors Company), agents of Audi cars.

Meanwhile, in implementation of the Royal directives of His Majesty the Sultan, “Singapore Street” will be built as part of the SHC project. The 4-km road will be distinguished for its dense trees. It will pass by the College of Advanced Technology, cross the central park and the valley to the heart of the city. It will be a vibrant centre of activity. The road project was first announced during the visit of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to the Republic of Singapore.

Also, in implementation of urban strategic projects, six engineering consultancy services agreements were signed to design detailed plans for such projects.

These included one to provide draft requirements for the Omani building code. It was signed with the International Code Council.

An agreement for consultancy services for the layout plan in the wilayat of Ibri was signed with F&M Middle East Engineering Consulting Company and the international intertnational company Broadway Money.

A consultancy services agreement for the layout plan in the wilayat of Rustaq was signed with the consultancy company “Lea Associates South Asia”.

A consultancy services agreement was signed for the layout plan in the Wilayat of Sur with the consulting company “Ibn Bahla Engineering Consultations” and the international company K-Cap / DSP.

A consultancy services agreement for the detailed plan of the agricultural city in the Al-Najd area was signed with the consulting company “Dar Al-Handasah Consulting and the international company Foresters & Partners.

A consultancy services agreement for the detailed plan of the agricultural city in the Wilayat of Saham was signed with the consulting company “Surbanaguring Consulting.”

An agreement was also signed to prepare the detailed plan and engineering designs for Al Khuwair Downtown project. It was provides for drafting a detailed plan and engineering designs for the city center project and to develop the waterfront. It was inked with the consulting company “Zaha Hadid with CBRE”.

An initial cooperation agreement to develop a mixed-use tower in the Al Khuwair Downtown project was signed with Al Tawoos Company.

In pursuance of efforts to achieve family stability, three agreements were signed. The first provides for the construction of 20 housing units in the village of Kamzar in the wilayat of Khasab, Musandam governorate.

The second provides for the construction of 20 housing units and to maintain 32 housing units in the wilayat of Shaleem W’ Al-Halaniyyat Islands in the Dhofar governorate.

The third deal was signed to implement a electronic platform for housing services for the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).