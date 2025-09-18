Salalah – Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources has launched an initiative to rehabilitate and maintain 12 key water springs across Dhofar throughout 2025. The project reflects the ministry’s commitment to preserving and sustaining vital water resources, in line with its broader water strategy and growing community participation in recent years.

Eng Ali bin Bakhit Bait Saeed, Director of the Water Resources Department in Dhofar, said the maintenance works include clearing spring pathways, deepening water pools, restoring collection and livestock drinking basins, rehabilitating canals, and enhancing water drainage systems to ensure optimal flow for beneficiaries.

Among the key projects is the completed rehabilitation of Ain Ghurair in Wadi al Shuwaimiyah, in the wilayat of Shalim and the Hallaniyat Islands. This spring, noted for its natural waterfalls and palm-fringed lake, is a major attraction for visitors.

The initiative also covers several other springs across Dhofar’s wilayats, including Birin, Jenin and Azaa springs in Taqah; Ji spring in Sadah; Zaghut spring in Rakhyut; and the Dhalkut, Doun and Ma’a Arzuq springs in the Adunub area of Salalah. In Mirbat, upgrades to Hasheer spring include a new crossing to the opposite bank. Known for its baobab trees and striking scenery, Hasheer remains a popular destination.

To reduce water loss, the ministry is prioritising the construction of collection basins and stone barriers. Saeed stressed the importance of public engagement, noting that local communities are actively involved in spring maintenance, rehabilitation projects and the construction of surface storage dams to protect water resources for future generations.

Alongside the infrastructure works, the ministry is running awareness campaigns to promote responsible water use and modern techniques for agriculture and household needs. This integrated approach aims to safeguard Dhofar’s springs as a sustainable lifeline for the region.

