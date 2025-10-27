Muscat – GCC economies continued to demonstrate resilience and stability in the first quarter of 2025, supported by steady growth in both oil and non-oil sectors, according to new data released by the Statistical Centre for the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf.

The report showed that nominal GDP for the six-nation bloc reached around USD 588.1bn during the first three months of the year, up 5.7 per cent from the same period in 2024. Real GDP rose to USD 466.2bn, translating into an annual growth rate of 3 per cent.

Officials noted that all GCC states reported positive economic expansion, reflecting sustained confidence in the region’s development agenda. The oil sector remained the largest driver of growth, accounting for 22.9 per cent of total GDP. Manufacturing followed at 12.7 per cent, while wholesale and retail trade contributed 9.6 per cent. Other activities represented 26.7 per cent of the economy.

The findings highlight how government-led diversification programmes continue to support non-oil industries, strengthening the long-term outlook of Gulf markets. Analysts believe the momentum in early 2025 provides a strong platform for further investment and job creation across the region.

