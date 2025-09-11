At the heart of the Report: Oman 2025 is an emphasis on how the Sultanate of Oman is translating the ambitions of Oman Vision 2040 into tangible results.

Oxford Business Group (OBG) has unveiled its highly anticipated 2025 Report on the Sultanate of Oman, a comprehensive 250-page publication that highlights the country’s progress in economic diversification, sustainability and digital transformation. The annual report — widely regarded as a benchmark for investors and policymakers — features in-depth analysis, sectoral reviews and exclusive interviews with senior figures across the government, regulatory and business spectrum.

One of the report’s key takeaways is Oman’s continued success in reducing reliance on hydrocarbons. While oil and gas remain central to government revenues, the study notes a strong policy push towards renewables and industrial diversification. The expansion of green hydrogen projects, solar energy parks and strategic foreign partnerships positions Oman as a serious contender in the global energy transition.

The publication also details the government’s efforts to scale up downstream industries, attract foreign direct investment into special economic zones and encourage SMEs to participate in the national growth story.

The report features exclusive interviews with some of Oman’s most influential decision-makers. Cabinet ministers, regulators and corporate leaders share their insights on policy, investment climate and strategic priorities. Topics covered include banking digitalisation, new public–private partnership frameworks, food security initiatives and infrastructure modernisation.

“Through strong governance, proactive reforms and forward-looking investments, Oman is building an economy that is both resilient and globally competitive”, one senior official is quoted as saying in the publication.

Sustainability emerges as a recurring theme throughout the report. Articles highlight Oman’s ambitious goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, supported by investments in clean energy, sustainable transport and circular economy practices. The role of public and private sector players in large-scale reforestation, carbon credit generation and sustainable agriculture is explored in detail.

Another highlight of the report is Oman’s fast-evolving digital landscape. From fintech solutions in banking to the roll-out of 5G-enabled services, the Sultanate of Oman is positioning itself as a regional hub for digital business. OBG points to a rising number of tech start-ups, a surge in e-commerce adoption and regulatory support for digital assets as clear signs of a maturing ecosystem.

The financial sector’s role in mobilising green finance and supporting SMEs also receives considerable attention, with leading bankers outlining strategies to improve access to credit while fostering ESG-aligned investment.

The report is rounded out by detailed sectoral analysis, statistical data and forecasts that serve as a road map for investors seeking opportunities in Oman. Each chapter provides a blend of market intelligence and commentary, giving readers a balanced perspective on risks and rewards.

With its mix of research, interviews and thought leadership, Report: Oman 2025 not only charts the Sultanate of Oman’s economic trajectory but also offers a window into the mindset of those shaping its future.

