Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, met with Espen Barth Eide, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Norway, as part of an official visit to Norway.

Al Hashimy was accompanied by Fatima Khamis Al Mazrouei, UAE Ambassador to Norway, with the meeting aiming to enhance bilateral relations as well as prospects of cooperation across various fields of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the importance of continuing to strengthen bilateral relations, to achieve mutual benefit for both countries and peoples.

Furthermore, the meeting highlighted various topics in areas of common interest, particularly climate change, and the importance of strengthening cooperation in the fields of politics, economy, trade, and science, to enhance collaboration between both countries.

The two sides discussed the ongoing developments in the Middle East, and the situation in the Gaza Strip and its consequences, particularly the humanitarian repercussions.

They also reviewed the latest developments on Ukraine, in addition to several regional and international issues of mutual interest.