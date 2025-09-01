MUSCAT: The launch of the National Green Mobility Company (NGMC), a public–private platform designed to accelerate the transition to electric transport, was officially announced yesterday, August 31, with investments estimated at RO 29 million ($75 million).

The company will launch an innovative ecosystem for electric vehicles, encompassing electric cars, charging infrastructure, digital platforms and technical services. NGMC is being established through a partnership between HK Ventures (Oman) and the China–Middle East Development Group.

The announcement was made at a ceremony held under the auspices of Shaikh Salim bin Mustahail al Mashani, Advisor at the Diwan of Royal Court and attended by a number of ministers and senior officials. The launch took place as part of the 3rd Green Mobility Forum in Dhofar Governorate, reflecting Oman’s ambitious vision for a fully integrated green economy and a sustainable transport future.

Eng Said bin Hamoud al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, affirmed that the launch of the National Green Mobility Company reflects Oman’s commitment to building a modern and environmentally friendly transport system. He explained that it is not merely an electric mobility initiative, but rather a national platform that supports industrial innovation and opens broad horizons for creating job opportunities, thereby strengthening Oman’s position as a regional hub for clean technologies.

To reinforce the sector’s standing, the company has laid out an ambitious road map, beginning with the distribution of 500 electric vehicles (EVs) in Muscat and other governorates in 2026, followed by the establishment of a National Research and Innovation Centre in 2027. By 2032, the project aims to operate more than 10,000 electric vehicles and 200 fast-charging stations across the Sultanate of Oman. Looking ahead to 2035, the initiative will progress towards industrial localisation, with Oman positioned as a regional destination for the manufacturing and assembly of electric vehicle components. The road map also includes the localisation of charging equipment and the development of light mobility solutions such as e-bikes, further enhancing Oman’s role as a regional hub for green transport technologies.

The ceremony also witnessed the signing of a partnership between the Omani company and the Chinese company, signed by Hilal bin Ali al Kharousi, Co-Founder of the National Green Mobility Company and CEO of HK Ventures; and on behalf of the Chinese company, China–Middle East Development Group, by Jessica Liu representing the CEO.

Al Kharousi noted that the company was designed from the outset to be fully prepared financially and operationally. He stressed that the new ecosystem will have a tangible impact on both individual lives and the national economy. He added: “The project is expected to make a significant contribution to environmental preservation by reducing approximately 4.6 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per vehicle, translating to nearly 46,000 metric tonnes annually by 2032. This reduction is equivalent to the environmental impact of planting two million trees. By supporting cleaner transport, the initiative aligns with Oman Vision 2040 and the Net-Zero Emissions by 2050, while also contributing to improved air quality and sustainable urban living. The NGMC will create no fewer than 500 jobs for Omanis in the initial phase of the project, with employment opportunities expected to grow as the ecosystem expands. In addition to direct job creation, the company will launch specialised training programmes to prepare national talent for careers in the electric mobility sector. These programmes will focus on the latest EV technologies, enabling Omanis to develop expertise in vehicle maintenance, charging systems and digital platform management; and ensuring long-term capacity building within the Sultanate of Oman.

He further pointed out that the company will open the door to wide opportunities for local manufacturing, whether in electric vehicle components, charging equipment, or even light mobility solutions such as e-bikes, enhancing the Oman’s standing as a regional hub in this promising sector.

