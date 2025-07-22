Muscat – Oman has begun preparing a national roadmap for the circular economy, marking a key step in aligning its economic model with sustainability goals and low-carbon development.

Ministry of Economy hosted the second workshop of the Circular Economy Gap Calculation Project on Monday to review initial results and consult stakeholders on the proposed strategy. The roadmap aims to serve as a guiding framework for policy integration and resource management in the coming decades.

The project also seeks to define a baseline for measuring the circular economy gap and comparing Oman’s performance with international benchmarks. It will assess how far the country is from adopting a circular model and provide tools to measure the environmental and economic impacts of new policies, including the creation of green jobs.

H E Dr Nasser bin Rashid al Maawali, Undersecretary in Ministry of Economy, said the initiative is the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa. “This national project will support sustainable, low-carbon development and create investment opportunities in renewable energy and the green economy.”

Ahmed bin Saeed al Siyabi, Director General of Economic Policies and Programmes at the ministry, said the workshop was designed to discuss early findings and showcase models for measuring the outcomes of circular economy strategies. He also highlighted training programmes and a proposed digital platform that will display project data and outcomes.

During the session, participants reviewed preliminary models and scenarios focused on the environmental and labour-market impacts of implementing circular economy practices. Group discussions were held to evaluate sector-specific strategies and refine the roadmap’s policy recommendations.

The workshop was part of wider consultations with government entities, the private sector, academic institutions and civil society. The ministry is working with Oman Environmental Services Holding Company (be’ah) and the Circle Economy Foundation to implement the project.

The project reflects Oman’s broader ambition to shift away from traditional linear consumption patterns and meet its carbon neutrality target by 2050.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).