His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, launched the sixth edition of Arab Hope Makers, the largest initiative of its kind in the Arab world, celebrating philanthropists and recognising their charitable, social, and humanitarian work to improve their communities, help those in need, and create a positive impact by dedicating their resources and capabilities for the greater good.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, “Creating hope is the highest and most noble achievement for those seeking to serve their communities. Hope makers open the door to dreams and a sense of security. Our Arab world is home to heroes who make us proud, offering daily examples of generosity and dedication in serving others.”

He added, “Today we launch a new edition of the Hope Makers initiative to celebrate the tens of thousands who work away from the spotlight, nurturing trust in a better future. Hope Makers deserve to be recognised and celebrated. We invite them to participate and encourage everyone to nominate a Hope Maker they know at arabhopemakers.com.”

The initiative reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for reinforcing the values of giving and generosity, encouraging volunteers and philanthropists to create positive change, and combat despair and negativity.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary-General of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), stressed that the Hope Makers initiative embodies the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to foster a culture of giving, highlight inspiring examples from across the Arab world, and spread a message of optimism and hope.

Al Gergawi said, “Since its launch in 2017, this unique initiative has significantly raised awareness of the impact of both individual and institutional volunteering. It has demonstrated its ability to improve lives, empowering more people to contribute to their communities and plant the seeds of determination and hope.”

Al Gergawi added, “The Hope Makers initiative continued to draw strong response over its past five editions, receiving over 320,000 nominations. This resounding success, reflected in both the volume and quality of the projects, is a testament to the limitless potential for good in our Arab world and the countless noble efforts worthy of recognition.”

Potential Hope Makers, including individuals, volunteering groups and non-profit organisations who are driving change through community-focused efforts, can nominate themselves or be nominated by others who find them worthy of the title. The winner will receive a AED1 million prize.

Applications to the 6th edition of Arab Hope Makers are open via (www.arabhopemakers.com), aiming to collect tens of thousands of stories of hope in the Arab world, highlighting their heroes and celebrating their efforts.

Operating under MBRGI, the Hope Makers initiative seeks individuals and organisations across the Arab world and globally who have impactful projects, programmes, campaigns, or creative initiatives, that helped improve lives, alleviate suffering within communities, develop social, economic, cultural, or educational environments, or address local challenges- all on a voluntary, non-profit basis.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has launched the Hope Makers initiative first in 2017, when he posted a creative ad on his official social media accounts, offering a job for the position of Hope Maker for a reward of AED1 million. The announcement met with a wide response with over 65,000 submissions by individuals, volunteer groups and humanitarian and community organisations around the Arab world, far exceeding the initiative’s original target of 20,000 submissions.

Last year’s edition, which has received over 26,000 nominations in one month, saw H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum crown Ahmed Zainoun from Morocco as the top Arab Hope Maker, in recognition of his initiative to treat children with the disorder called Xeroderma Pigmentosum, known as Children of the Moon.

Zainoun has volunteered to care for 144 children with XP, raising funds to provide them with necessary medications and protective gear.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also directed that the two other finalists also be honoured with equivalent cash prizes of AED1 million, thus raising the total value of prizes presented with the Hope Makers awards to AED3 million.

The initiative aims to highlight these unsung heroes—the men and women dedicating their time, effort, and resources to serving others, aiding those in need, and improving lives. It seeks to amplify their stories and projects through traditional, digital and new media, and drive recognition of them and their work within their communities and across the Arab world.

The initiative also rewards the most impactful Hope Makers with financial support to expand their reach and continue their valuable work.

Furthermore, the initiative fosters a culture of hope, positivity, and giving across the Arab world, regardless of circumstances or challenges. By showcasing these positive role models, particularly among youth, it aims to inspire others toward constructive change and community development, celebrating them as true stars deserving of praise and recognition.