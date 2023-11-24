RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Commerce Minister Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi met in Riyadh with Algeria's Minister of Trade and Export Promotion Tayeb Zitouni and his accompanying delegation.



Dr. Al-Qasabi affirmed the importance of enhancing trade and investment relations and establishing companies with the private sector of both countries in different fields.



He also emphasized the necessity of establishing strategic relations with Algeria for the benefit of both countries, and exploring opportunities for cooperation in fields that serve Saudi Arabia's programs and objectives to keep pace with new developments.



Furthermore, he stressed the Kingdom's kennees in enhancing trade relations with Algeria through exchanging visits and holding commercial exhibitions that contribute to introducing opportunities and increasing Saudi exports.



It is also important to facilitate access for goods and services of both countries by reducing customs restrictions that obstruct the bilateral trade movement, Dr. Al-Qasabi said.



The volume of trade exchange between Saudi Arabia and Algeria during the period 2018-2022 amounted to about SR12.6 billion.



Plastic and its products were the main Saudi commodities exported to Algeria, while metal products were the most important Algerian commodities imported into the Kingdom.

