RIYADH — The Vice Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Mining Affairs Eng. Khalid Saleh Al-Mudaifer said that the mining sector plays an active role in improving quality of life for individuals and communities surrounding the mining projects.

It has created job opportunities, developed infrastructure, and promoted sustainable development.

This is a result following the mining sector witnessing a great development, especially after adopting the latest technologies that have contributed to improving operations and increasing safety levels.

Eng. Al-Mudaifer made these remarks during his speech at the inauguration ceremony of the training program for the mining exploration incubator “Nuthri”.

He indicated that the Ministry aims, within this initiative, to empower the men and women entrepreneurs, as well as small investors to achieve their aspirations and ambitions.

The Ministry also aims to work on developing the skills of emerging explorers, employing their abilities to serve their country and achieve the goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which considered the mining sector to be the 3rd pillar of the national industry.

He added, “The expert estimates indicate that the world needs to invest more than $3 trillion in the mining sector to meet the growing demand for minerals in the future, which requires raising our production of vital minerals at rates of up to 5 or 6 times what we currently produce.”

He said that this confirms the importance of pumping more investments in the mineral exploration sector, in order to face challenges of emerging and growing demand in a number of targeted sectors.

Compared to the present time, Eng. Al-Mudaifer considered that the previous stereotypical image of the mining sector has changed, especially since that the mining industry is witnessing a radical development.

He stressed that companies are now rushing to contribute to preserving the environment, reducing carbon emissions, and providing the vital minerals needed to promote the global transition towards clean energy and zero emissions.

