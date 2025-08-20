Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) highlighted the leading global destinations for Omani exports, which reflects the Sultanate of Oman’s growing presence in international trade.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ranked among the top markets, with exports comprising machinery, electrical devices and equipment, in addition to food and beverage products. The United Arab Emirates was also a major recipient, importing chemical industry products as well as food items.

In Asia, South Korea imported mineral products and chemical industry goods and related materials, while India emerged as a key market for mineral products alongside household and personal items.

The United States of America featured prominently among Western markets, with imports including plastics, rubber and their products, as well as chemical industry products and related industries.

Officials noted that the diversity of these export markets underscores Oman’s efforts to strengthen trade partnerships and enhance the competitiveness of its products across global markets.

