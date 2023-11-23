KUWAIT - First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah extolled Wednesday the deep-rooted relations between Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates on all levels.

Sheikh Talal Khaled made the remark during a function held by the UAE Embassy in Kuwait on the 52nd UAE Union Day, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Sheikh Talal Khaled stressed the depth of ties between the two brotherly countries under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, according to the statement.

He expressed his sincere congratulations to UAE's leadership, government and people, lauding the country's progress and prosperity in all fields, it noted.

