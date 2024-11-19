Social media
Kuwait’s budget deficit projected at $18bln

Currently, Kuwait is expected to incur a KD 6 billion deficit in the current fiscal year, with more than 55 days remaining to close the books before the fiscal year ends on March 31

Staff Writer, Arab Times
November 19, 2024
THE oil price in Kuwait’s budget for next year must reach $91.00 per barrel. This figure is based on our upcoming fiscal year budget, starting April 1, with a projected deficit of KD 6 billion (approximately $18 billion). The total budget is set at KD 25 billion, which is KD 2 billion lower than the current year’s budget. It is worth noting that the government has announced an equilibrium price to balance the budget for the first time. This budget is based on a crude oil price estimate of $70 per barrel.

However, it is unlikely that oil prices will remain at this level, as they are expected to remain within the range of $75 to $80 per barrel. Achieving a balanced budget while reducing expenses will be a significant accomplishment, but it is worth trying. The government’s goal is to cut costs, which will be a challenging yet necessary task.

At the same time, the government plans to create over 24,000 new job opportunities in the next 12 months, which will be a true challenge for our new Prime Minister and his administration. While some figures have been announced and published, the most important number in the budget has not yet been disclosed, or may have been overlooked - Kuwait’s crude oil production for the next year or the present level of crude oil production. However, we can estimate that it is around 2.8 million barrels per day, which could generate KD 22 billion in revenue.

This would result in a lower deficit of approximately KD 2.5 billion, or potentially a balanced budget with no deficit, assuming an oil price of $80 per barrel and production at 2.8 million barrels per day. If oil prices reach the projected $91 per barrel, it would be a blessing.

Currently, Kuwait is expected to incur a KD 6 billion deficit in the current fiscal year, with more than 55 days remaining to close the books before the fiscal year ends on March 31. This brings us to the challenge of tackling the KD 6 billion shortage.

The options on the table include borrowing from international banks, tapping into our sovereign wealth funds, or thinking outside the box such as privatizing some of the oil companies. The latter could serve as an effective solution, as it would provide immediate cash to the government and also strengthen the private sector. It could promote economic growth by offering job opportunities for our national graduates and encouraging private sector development. While this is a promising solution, it will require huge efforts from both the government and the private sector to make it work.

The goal is to achieve a positive budget with reduced expenses and a lower deficit compared to previous years. The question remains whether we can maintain this level of expenditure and fulfill our obligations. We wish the new government and its leadership success in reducing the budget deficit without resorting to borrowing. It is time for a new era.

By Kamel Al-Harami

Independent Oil Analyst

Email: naftikuwaiti@yahoo. com
Recession outlook sinks gold’s luster in Kuwait

Qatar's debt servicing costs to average below 5% by 2027: S&P

Job vacancies announced in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate in Oman

Oman sets new standards in food security

Oman unveils aluminium cluster in Suhar

Oman plans National Foresight Office to navigate future challenges

SAMA Governor: Saudi plays key role in supporting global economic recovery and financial stability

Oman: International conference explores impact of AI on media, communication

Jadwa launches blind-pool private equity fund with over $266mln commitments

Emirates NBD issues $500mln 5-year sustainability linked loan bond

Africa Finance Corporation taps Indian debt market, raises $300mln

Delivery Hero aims to raise $1.5bln in Talabat’s Dubai IPO, sets price range

EFG Hermes launches $300mln education fund, acquires GFH schools

Saudi companies may list on Hong Kong stock exchange: Report

Emirates NBD mandates banks for 5-year sustainability-linked loan

Oman’s OQ Base Industries sets IPO price range

Dubai-listed Mashreq appoints Philip Philippides as CEO of Mashreq Capital

Kuwait Amir Representative meets with IMF Chief on COP29 sidelines

Cabinet lauds results of UAE President visit to Kuwait

Economic indicators signal continued financial stability -- Central Bank of Kuwait

Kuwait: Business and household credit growth strengthened in Q3

Kuwait keen on opening new cooperation horizons with Russia

India's Taj Hotels parent plans $592.5mln capex over five years, shares jump

Russian central bank says it may start cutting rates next year

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi holds discussions with President of South Africa

Mideast Stocks: Gulf shares up in early trading, Qatar slips

TotalEnergies, Oil India collaborate on methane detection: COP29

