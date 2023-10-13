Kuwait's Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received Thursday a telephone call from Yemeni Premier Dr. Maeen Abdulmalik.

During the call, they discussed bilateral relations and means of developing them.

The Yemeni Premier thanked Kuwait, its leadership, government and people for their support to the Yemeni people.

He appreciated the outstanding role of Kuwait's charities in meeting humanitarian needs of Yemeni people and the government facilitations to Yemenis working and living in Kuwait.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Talal Khaled stressed Kuwait's firm backing to Yemen's government on all levels to restore security and stability and achieve prosperity for Yemen.

