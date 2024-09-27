KUWAIT CITY: In a significant move aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, the Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) has announced extensive organizational changes across seven of its directorates. CEO Ahmad Al-Eidan led this initiative, which included a series of strategic appointments to key leadership positions. Among the notable changes, Nasser Al-Hajri has been appointed as the head of the Maintenance and Reliability Support Team for North Kuwait within the North and West Kuwait Directorate.

Khaled Habib will take on the role of head of the Operations Support Team in West Kuwait, where he will be instrumental in streamlining operations and support. In the South and East Kuwait Directorate, Mohammed Rashid Al-Rashidi has been appointed as the Head of the Maintenance and Reliability Support Team. He will report directly to the Director of the Operations Support Group in that region. Meanwhile, in the Gas and Environment Directorate, Mohammed Naif Al-Khashan will lead the Occupational Health and Safety Team, with Abdul Rahim Abdul Rahman Ali stepping in as the head of the Health, Safety and Environment Team based in Ahmadi.

The Exploration Directorate has welcomed Walid Al-Baghli as a Senior Specialist, who will work closely with the Director of the Technical Support Group. In the Administrative and Financial Affairs Directorate, several appointments have been made to enhance financial oversight, including -- Ali Al-Mutairi as Senior Specialist; Faisal Sabti as Head of the Contractors and Suppliers Accounts Team; Mohammed Tarahib Al-Ajmi as Head of the Employees Accounts Team; Faisal Al- Loughani as Head of the Financial Payments Team; Hind Al-Hajri as Head of the Budget and Costs Team and Ali Al-Qallaf as Head of the Financial Reports and Policies Team In the Planning and Innovation Directorate, Abdulrahman Al- Turkait has been appointed as the Head of the Capital Budget Monitoring Team, responsible to the Director of the Planning Group. Lastly, in the Commercial and Shared Services Directorate, Abdullah Al-Mansouri will lead the Community Services Team. The KOC has also emphasized that its hiring processes are governed by specific and meticulously planned standards and policies, which align with the employment systems of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation and its subsidiaries.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

