MANAMA - Kuwait's Petroleum Corporation (KPC) pavilion at the International Refining and Petrochemicals Conference in Manama highlighted the importance of the oil sector in Kuwait and its pivotal role in driving economic development and consolidating its presence in the global energy industry.



The pavilion, which includes Kuwait Petroleum International (Q8), Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC), and Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Company (KIPIC), shed light on the strategic achievements of these companies in the fields of refining, marketing, and integration between oil and petrochemicals.



Participating companies were keen to provide interactive content via advanced displays detailing their areas of work and projects, in addition to allocating space for dialogue sessions and a meeting room to discuss opportunities for cooperation and partnership with representatives of major international companies.



The pavilion witnessed a large turnout of participants and experts, numbering more than 5,000, representing an elite group of leaders and specialists in the oil and petrochemical industries worldwide.

