His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is scheduled to depart to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on Tuesday on a State visit during which he would hold talks with King Abdullah II aimed at beefing up further the robust and historic relations between the two brotherly countries.

Leaders of the two brotherly countries have been seeking to add more strength to these bonds, based on one faith, language, history and common destiny, elevating them higher for serving joint higher interests.

Bonded with the strategic relationship, the State of Kuwait and the Hashemite Kingdom coordinate at regional and international quarters to the extent that it has become an example to be followed at the level of pan-Arab joint action.

Kuwait and Jordan have worked out bilateral agreements designed to bolster the cooperation and progress in each of the two countries in the political, parliamentary, cultural, educational, health, information and military sectors.

The Kuwait-Jordan relations, established in 1961, have been evolving due to continuing coordination, stances' harmony toward various issues, partnership and cooperation agreements amounting to 73 accords in diverse fields.

At the political level, Kuwaiti and Jordanian officials have paid an unaccountable number of visits to the two countries, with agendas notably aimed at promoting coordination in various sectors, namely joint Arab action.

The two countries have been taking unified stands toward the Palestinian cause, supporting the Palestinian people in their struggle to end the Israeli occupation of their territories and jointly backing the efforts for establishing just peace.

Kuwait has eyed with high-value efforts exerted by King Abdullah II namely his steady stand in support of the people of Gaza, hailing his personal involvement in dropping relief aid to the Gazans from the air.

At the parliamentary level, Amman and Kuwait have also maintained close coordination at diverse levels for serving causes that serve the interests of the two brotherly peoples, the Arab and Muslim nations.

In the economic realm, Kuwait devotes special concern to promoting economic cooperation with the Hashemite Kingdom, as Kuwaiti investments in the country have reached USD 20 billion, topping the Arab enterprises. The invested Kuwaiti funds cover tourism, industries, raw materials, banks, transport, property and communications.

Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) is a main partner at the level of development enterprises in the Kingdom, financing some 32 ventures at a value exceeding 230 million Kuwaiti dinars (approx. USD 746 million).

Kuwait for its part hosts some 60,000 Jordanian nationals who work in several fields namely medical care and education. Moreover, at this level, there is a number of Jordanians who study at the universities in Kuwait and some 3,700 Kuwaiti students are enrolled at the higher education faculties in the Hashemite Kingdom.

In the military sector, the two countries signed, in February 2024, minutes of the joint military commission for coordinating training and combat skills. Kuwait's National Guards began cooperating with the Jordanian Army in 2017 after holding the first joint military cooperation session.

Amman and Kuwait cooperate at the humanitarian level. The Kuwaiti embassy in Amman spares no effort to support Kuwaiti charities that help Palestinian and Syrian refugees as well as limited-income Jordanian families.

Furthermore, the Kuwaiti and Jordanians have close bonds at the social level. In May 2023, the representative of His Highness the Amir attended the wedding of His Royal Highness Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II, the Hashemite Kingdom's Crown Prince.

In December 2023, the Jordanian Royal Court announced a seven-day mourning for the demise of the late Amir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber A-Sabah.

