Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya headed Monday delegation to second ministerial council between Gulf Cooperation Council and countries of Central Asia held in Uzbekistan's Tashkent.

The meeting handled topics of establishing future partnership that further boosts relations as per mutual work plan for strategic dialogue and cooperation for the period 2023-2027.

It also included exchanging perspectives on regional and international issues as well as mutual coordination on bilateral and multilateral fronts.

Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya heads delegation to GCC, Central Asia meeting

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).