Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya congratulated on Monday His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah on being appointed as Crown Prince by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The Foreign Minister wished His Highness the Crown Prince success in his post, which would increase Kuwait's prosperity and development.

