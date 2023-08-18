Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has applauded visit by the Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, to Saudi Arabia and the meeting with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud.

The visit reflects the two countries' keenness on restoring the normal bilateral relations and their commitment to preserve the region's security and stability, minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah said.

He noted China's role in mending fences between Tehran and Riyadh, with its recent hosting of bilateral talks that had led to the resumption of the diplomatic relations on the basis of good neighborliness ties, non-intervention in other States' domestic affairs, boosting the relations and establishing cooperation.

Amir-Abdollahian, on Thursday, paid the first visit by an Iranian official of such rank to the kingdom since many years ago, against backdrop of the Beijing accord.

Sheikh Salem has also indicated at positive impact of such rapprochement on the regional countries with respect of stability, peace and prosperity.

