Memoranda of understanding signed by Kuwait and China during His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabahآ’s visit will have positive impact on development in Kuwait, Kuwaitآ’s top diplomat said Saturday.

State of Kuwait and China signed yesterday seven MoUs in a ceremony attended by His Highness the Crown Prince and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"We witnessed the signing of seven MoUs dealing with huge construction projects that include Chinese companies in Kuwait, among them are housing cities and renewable energy," Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said in a statement to KUNA and Kuwait TV.

He elaborated that MoUs also dealt with water treatment and Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port.

"These are development projects and will contribute to the development of the State of Kuwait," added Sheikh Salem while talking about outcome of the visit so far.

The projects, he added, "will have huge impact on the State of Kuwait and I believe they are projects that will indeed have direct and positive impact on our people." Speaking about the meeting between His Highness the Crown Prince and President Xi, Sheikh Salem said the talks were very "positive and productive," describing the atmosphere of the summit talks as "very amicable." He said the two leaders discussed the history of the bilateral relations and how to develop them further.

"President Xi talked a lot about the history of China-Kuwait relations and highly appreciated the fact Kuwait was the first Gulf country to establish relations with Beijing in 1971, as well as the role of Kuwait Fund in offering loans to China in 1980s which contributed to projects in China," he said.

The two leaders agreed to further cement relations and cooperation to higher levels, said the foreign minister, who noted this was the second meeting between His Highness the Crown Prince and President Xi since last December in Saudi Arabia.

Yesterday, the two countries signed a joint statement regarding a cooperation plan for years 2024-28. It was signed by Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Wang Yi, member of the Communist Party politburo, Director of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Communist Partyآ’s Central Committee and Foreign Minister.

Sheikh Salem signed an MoU with the National Development and Reform Commission Chairman Zheng Shanjie regarding a low-carbon recycling green system.

Sheikh Salem and Zheng also signed an MoU between Ministry of Public Works and the National Development and Reform Commission regarding infrastructure of water treatment stations.

Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr. Jassem Al-Ostad signed an MoU with the national energy department, which was represented by Zheng regarding the power systems and renewable energy.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil and Minister of State for Economic affairs and investment Dr. Saad Al-Barrak signed an MoU with Minister of Transport Li Xiaopeng regarding Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port.

The Foreign Minister represented the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) and signed an MoU with Chinese Minister of Trade Wang Wentao regarding economic and free zones.

Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Faleh Al-Rquba signed an MoU between the Public Authority for Housing Welfare and Chinese ministry of trade regarding housing development. China was represented by Minister Wang.

His Highness the Crown Prince is in Hangzhou to also attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games, due later today.

