The State of Kuwait and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland signed on Tuesday a declaration of intent on establishing Kuwait National Center for Cybersecurity.

The document was inked by head of the Center Muhammad Buarki from the Kuwaiti side, and Juliet Wilcox, the Cyber Security Ambassador for UK Defence and Security Exports at the Department for International Trade.

The declaration enables the British side to provide the necessary support to establish the center and provide it with the systems and capabilities needed by any country to protect itself from cyber threats, Wilcox said in statement to KUNA after the signing ceremony.

She explained that today's declaration signing is the fruit of work between the two sides that began in 2015. Kuwait was able during this period to develop its strategy and plans until it reached the issuance of the Amiri Decree last year, 2022, to establish the National Center for Cybersecurity. "The establishment of the center means that Kuwait has a solid foundation for building the necessary cadres and capabilities, and therefore, we signed this declaration to ensure joint work to think about the future to reach the best ideas with partners in Kuwait," Wilcox added.

Wilcox believes that the goal of enhancing cybersecurity is not limited to protecting the country from cyber threats but rather to developing awareness, skills, and professionalism in this field. She pointed out that the GCC countries are working hard to develop cybersecurity individually and collectively, adding that the United Kingdom supports these efforts, primarily supporting women's participation in cybersecurity.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).