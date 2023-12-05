The Audit Bureau works between April 1 and 30 November resulted in saving KD 25 million (USD 80.9 million) for the state treasury.

Sara Al-Hajeri, an auditor tasked with advance examination OF allocations for affiliated and independent departments, said in a statement that the bureau presented remarks on 2,455 topics envisaging state spending in some sectors, with a total of KD 3.27 billion (USD 10.6 billion).

Up to 84 percent of the pondered cases concerned ministries and government departments, with a total value of KD three billion (approx. USD 9.7 billion).

Health cases were the highest, amounting to 1,062 with a value estimated at KD one billion (USD three billion), Al-Hajeri said, adding that the bureau either approved, conditionally blessed or renewed approval for for 1,415 cases, valued some KD 2.2 billion (USD 7.1 billion).

Al-Hajeri added that the Diwan turned back 768 cases with a value totaling KD 458 million USD 1.4 billion) because there was no adherence to the terms set by the office. Up to 73 others were turned down -- valued at some KD 520 million (USD 1.6 billion). (end) md.rk

