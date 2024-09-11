KUWAIT CITY: Sheikh Mubarak Abdullah Mubarak Al-Sabah, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Action Group Holdings, stressed the distinctiveness of the Malaysian economic experience, unique in the region, and the importance of benefiting from it as a distinguished model in Asia and the Islamic world. Sheikh Mubarak expressed his delight at the growth of Kuwaiti-Malaysian relations at various levels, pointing out that bilateral relations, especially economic and commercial, are witnessing promising growth and development.

This came during Sheikh Mubarak Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah’s holding a dinner reception at the White Palace in honor of the Head of The Diwan of Ruler of The State of Selangor in Malaysia, His Highness Tengku Sulaiman Shah Al-Haj, heading a visiting delegation that included Chairmen and CEOs of eleven Malaysian companies from various sectors of oil, gas, construction, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, aviation and food security.

The dinner reception, which is also attended by the Malaysian Ambassador to the State of Kuwait, His Excellency Alauddin Muhammad Nor, embassy officials, leading members of the Malaysian community, and a group of Kuwaiti businessmen that have links to investment relations with Malaysia, Sheikh Mubarak Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah affirmed that Kuwaiti horizons are open to offering all services that would strengthen economic relations between Kuwait and Malaysia in various areas of economic development and stimulate trade cooperation, this will bear fruit on the Malaysian economy, and to the Malaysian community in Kuwait, in addition to the Kuwaiti economy.

Sheikh Mubarak Al-Sabah pointed out that the Malaysian desire to open new channels to stimulate investments is matched by a sincere Kuwaiti desire to cooperate in this field, at the official and private sector levels, hoping that the endeavors will be manifested with success that will reflect positively on the two friendly countries, in addition, to the cooperation we aspire to in the service of Islam, its issues with an Islamic country are important in the region, furthermore cooperation in the field of tourism sector to the benefit of both parties.

The Head of The Diwan of the Ruler of The State of Selangor in Malaysia, His Highness Tengku Sulaiman Shah Al- Haj, is the honorary Chairman of the ALAA Consultancy Malaysia, visited Kuwait accompanying a leading economic delegation, on his first private visit to Kuwait, and discussed revitalizing trade and economic relations with a leading group of economists and businessmen he met during a meeting in the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The delegation chose Kuwait to be their first visiting destination and will continue their visit in the region, by visiting the United Arab Emirates, and then the State of Qatar, to discuss investment opportunities and strengthen bilateral relations, particularly economic relations.

