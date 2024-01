His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Al-Sabah signed a decree, Sunday, appointing Shereeda Abdullah Al-Moushejri as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs.

The decree states that His Highness the Prime Minister informs the National Assembly and published in the official gazette.

