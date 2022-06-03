ABU DHABI - The late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s journey was full of pioneering initiatives and decisions that focused on improving the lives of the UAE’s citizens and residents, as well as achieving the country’s supreme objectives and priorities.

Sheikh Khalifa was close to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who was always keen to accompany his elder son in his activities and daily visits until the formation of the country.

Sheikh Khalifa played a major role in prioritising the needs of citizens and residents of Abu Dhabi and the UAE, when he witnessed the lives of Emirati people and became acquainted with their needs in terms of housing, education, health and infrastructure.

When Sheikh Zayed became the Ruler of Abu Dhabi in August 1966, he appointed his son, Sheikh Khalifa, as his representative in the Eastern Region.

In the following years, Sheikh Khalifa occupied several major positions, becoming the Chief Executive Officer of the government of his father, Sheikh Zayed. He also managed the implementation of a number of major projects.

On 1st February 1969, Sheikh Khalifa was appointed the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and on 23rd December 1973, he assumed the position of Deputy Prime Minister in the second federal cabinet, continuing a career full of giving.

On 20th January 1974, he became the President of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, overseeing the completion of the emirate’s comprehensive development programmes, including the construction of houses, water supply facilities, roads and infrastructure.

In 1976, Sheikh Khalifa ordered the establishment of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and in 1981, he established the Department of Social Services and Commercial Buildings, known as the 'Khalifa Committe', and in 1991, he established a loans authority to enable the emirate’s citizens to buy real estate.

After assuming power as UAE President on 3rd November, 2004, Sheikh Khalifa launched the UAE’s first strategy to achieve sustainable and balanced development.

He aimed to follow the legacy of his father, Sheikh Zayed, who believed in the UAE’s key role in leading its people to a prosperous future characterised by safety and stability. He, therefore, visited all areas of the country to explore the needs of the community.

In 2009, Sheikh Khalifa was re-elected as the UAE President, and he continued to implement ambitious political, administrative, economic, social and cultural development strategies.

Sheikh Khalifa launched many initiatives in various areas and ordered the construction and maintenance of citizens’ housing, due to his keenness to ensure the stability of their families. On 2nd December 2012, he ordered those concerned to replace all old citizen houses in Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, Umm Al Qaiwain and Fujairah that were built before 1990.

In April 2015, the Follow-Up Committee of UAE President Initiatives approved a list of 504 citizens’ houses to be maintained and replaced. These projects included the maintenance of 105 houses at a cost of AED40.1 million and the replacement of 75 houses at a cost of AED63.9 million.

In 2012, Sheikh Khalifa launched the Absher Initiative to encourage the participation of citizen cadres in the labour market. In 2005, he allocated AED16 billion to develop infrastructure and service facilities in the Northern Emirates.